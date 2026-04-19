Sandhu says 'Amar Singh Chamkila' audition won him Shinda role
Entertainment
Udaybir Sandhu, known for Dhurandhar: The Revenge, opened up about auditioning for the lead in Amar Singh Chamkila.
While the top role went to Diljit Dosanjh because director Imtiaz Ali wanted a singer, Sandhu's strong audition still landed him the part of Shinda in the film.
Sandhu calls audition major step
Even though he missed out on the lead, Sandhu called his audition "done a lot of research" and saw it as a major step forward.
Starting with his Bollywood debut in Gold (2018) and later appearing with Shehnaaz Gill in Ikk Kudi, Sandhu's journey shows how sticking with it, even after setbacks, can open new doors in the industry.