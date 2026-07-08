Sandler plays basketball in Nantucket after officiating Swift Kelce wedding

Kesler praises Sandler's passing and playmaking

Sandler didn't just show up: he stretched, jumped right into the game, and wowed everyone with his passing and playmaking. Player Andrew Kesler praised Sandler's passing and playmaking.

Sandler's friendship with Kelce started during Happy Gilmore 2 filming last year, and he's called both Kelce "funny as hell" and praised Swift for always being kind to his family.

Their close bond made that star-studded wedding extra special.