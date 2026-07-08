Sandler plays basketball in Nantucket after officiating Swift Kelce wedding
Entertainment
Just days after officiating Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding on July 3, Adam Sandler was seen joining a casual pickup basketball game in Nantucket.
He actually called the local police (nonemergency line!) to ask for directions to the nearest court, and ended up playing at Backus Lane off Surfside Road.
Kesler praises Sandler's passing and playmaking
Sandler didn't just show up: he stretched, jumped right into the game, and wowed everyone with his passing and playmaking. Player Andrew Kesler praised Sandler's passing and playmaking.
Sandler's friendship with Kelce started during Happy Gilmore 2 filming last year, and he's called both Kelce "funny as hell" and praised Swift for always being kind to his family.
Their close bond made that star-studded wedding extra special.