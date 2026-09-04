Sandra Bullock teases possibility of 'Practical Magic 3'
What's the story
Hollywood actor Sandra Bullock recently hinted at the possibility of a third installment in the Practical Magic franchise, depending on how well its sequel performs. In an interview with Vanity Fair, she said, "We'll do a number three if this takes off, and we'll pass the torch to the girls." The sequel, titled Practical Magic 2, is set to release on September 10.
Sequel details
'Practical Magic 2' cast and crew
The sequel to the 1998 original film stars Bullock and Nicole Kidman as the Owens sisters.
Joey King and Maisie Williams play their daughters, who have inherited the family's magical abilities but are unaware of it.
The film is directed by Susanne Bier and co-written by Akiva Goldsman, who wrote the original screenplay, and Georgia Pitchett, from Succession fame.
New beginnings and nostalgia
'We're bringing on two more magical baby witches'
Bullock revealed that viewers don't need to have seen the original to watch Practical Magic 2.
She told the outlet, "If you haven't seen the first film, it doesn't matter."
"But if you did see the first film, there are nostalgic reminders that we're still in the same place with the same people, and we're bringing on two more magical baby witches."