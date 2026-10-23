Sanghee returns to action in 'Udta Teer' with Khurrana
Entertainment
Prammod Sanghee, who you might know from Farzi and Daayra, is making his action comeback alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in the new spy comedy Udta Teer.
Directed by first-time director Akash A Kaushik, the film has Sanghee genuinely excited, especially since it lets him dive back into martial arts, something he's always loved.
Sanghee credits script and martial arts
Sanghee shared that working on Udta Teer is a chance to reconnect with his passion for martial arts, inspired by icons like Bruce Lee and Akshay Kumar.
He said this project was "a revitalizing chapter" that mixes what he loves personally with his career goals.
The film's script also played a big part in drawing him in.