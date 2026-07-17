Sanghvi family sells Juhu's Villa Wilson for ₹135cr
Entertainment
The Sanghvi family, who started Wilson Pen Pvt. Ltd. just sold their famous Villa Wilson in Juhu, Mumbai, to the Jagwani family of Notandas Realty for a massive ₹135 crore.
After 10 months of back-and-forth, the deal was finally registered this month.
The Spanish-style bungalow sits near Amitabh Bachchan's house and was designed by architect Nirmala Banaji.
Notandas plans modern and historic redevelopment
Villa Wilson has been around since 1971, named after the pen company whose pens helped draft India's constitution, pretty cool legacy.
Now, Notandas Realty plans to redevelop the property with a blend of modern design and Juhu's historic vibe.
A public notice last December invited objections, but nobody raised any concerns about selling this 154.6 sq m plot surrounded by other homes.