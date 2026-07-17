Sanghvi family sells Juhu's Villa Wilson for ₹135cr

The Sanghvi family, who started Wilson Pen Pvt. Ltd. just sold their famous Villa Wilson in Juhu, Mumbai, to the Jagwani family of Notandas Realty for a massive ₹135 crore.

After 10 months of back-and-forth, the deal was finally registered this month.

The Spanish-style bungalow sits near Amitabh Bachchan's house and was designed by architect Nirmala Banaji.