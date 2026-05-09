Sanjana Sanghi confirms web series debut: 'Really excited about it'

Sanjana Sanghi , known for her roles in Dil Bechara and Dhak Dhak, has revealed that she will soon make her debut in a web series. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the actor said she is "really excited" about this new venture. "I haven't done a long-format show up till now...I have been very selective in that, but I am excited about doing that," she added.

Production progress Sanghi's upcoming web series went through 'stop-and-start' journey Sanghi also shared that the production of her upcoming web series has been a bit slow, but she is hopeful about starting filming in the latter half of this year. "It went through a slightly stop-and-start kind of a journey, but I am really hoping that in the second half of this year we are finally on floors because I am really itching to kick off on that," she said.

Career aspirations Sanghi is drawn to comic roles Sanghi also expressed her interest in doing a full-fledged comedy. "What I really want to do now, honestly, is a comedy," she said. "It's something all the filmmakers I have worked with also tell me that they feel like I have this comic timing that I have explored very minimally in my characters thus far." She further revealed that she has been exploring international work, thanks to the global reach of platforms like Netflix and Amazon.

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