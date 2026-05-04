'Dhak Dhak' sequel script ready, confirms Sanjana Sanghi
What's the story
Despite a lukewarm box office run, the 2023 film Dhak Dhak found love on OTT, leading to plans for a sequel. One of the film's stars, Sanjana Sanghi, recently confirmed that the script for Dhak Dhak 2 is ready and that the team is excited to reunite. However, she added that timelines for production are still uncertain.
Actor's statement
Sanghi's statement on the sequel
Sanghi told Mid-Day, "It's a script that we're all excited by, something that we've all said yes to. Tarun has done a stellar job in staying true to the characters. We can't wait to reunite for it." The film also starred Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Dia Mirza. It was directed by Tarun Dudeja.
Film's plot
About the original film
Dhak Dhak revolved around four women who embark on a life-changing road trip to Khardung La. The film explored their personal journeys and transformations during this adventure. Despite its lackluster theatrical performance, the film resonated with audiences when it premiered on Netflix, leading to the decision for a sequel.