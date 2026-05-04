'Dhak Dhak' sequel script ready, confirms Sanjana Sanghi

Actor's statement

Sanghi's statement on the sequel

Sanghi told Mid-Day, "It's a script that we're all excited by, something that we've all said yes to. Tarun has done a stellar job in staying true to the characters. We can't wait to reunite for it." The film also starred Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Dia Mirza. It was directed by Tarun Dudeja.