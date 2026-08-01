Sanjay debuts directing 'Sigma' and dreams of Vijay and Statham
Entertainment
Jason Sanjay, son of actor Vijay and Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, is kicking off his directing career with the heist thriller Sigma, starring Sundeep Kishan.
In a recent chat with Behindwoods TV, he shared his dream of one day directing both his dad and Hollywood action star Jason Statham in the same film, calling it a "great collaboration" that would probably spark plenty of memes.
Sanjay gained filmmaking experience in Canada
Sanjay grew up visiting movie sets but actually wanted to be a pilot or cricketer before filmmaking caught his interest in high school.
Studying in Canada gave him hands-on experience making ads for startups and volunteering at the Toronto International Film Festival.
A meeting with actor Nivin Pauly at a Moothon screening inspired him further.