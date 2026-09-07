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Why Sanjay Dutt refused to speak in Marathi at event
Sanjay Dutt was last seen in 'Aakhri Sawal'

Why Sanjay Dutt refused to speak in Marathi at event

By Shreya Mukherjee
Sep 07, 2026
12:50 pm
What's the story

Actor Sanjay Dutt recently attended an event in Mumbai with Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik. During the event, Sarnaik jokingly asked Dutt to speak in Marathi, a request the actor humorously declined. "Pratap bhai main 6 saal jail me raha, Yervada mein. Tab bhi Marathi nahi seekh paaya. Main thoda seekha tha (I was in the Yervada Jail for six years, and even there I didn't learn Marathi. I learnt a little)," Dutt said.

Event exchange

This is what Sarnaik said

Sarnaik had earlier told the audience, "These days, I am teaching everyone Marathi."

Referring to a recent ruling by his department that requires Mumbai autorickshaw drivers to know some Marathi phrases, he then suggested that Dutt speak in Marathi.

"I thought after his entry, let us all get (Dutt) to talk in Marathi. He speaks in Hindi, but all of us understand Marathi."

The actor thanked Sarnaik in Hindi for inviting him and called him an old friend and brother.

Career update

Dutt's recent projects

Dutt was last seen in a cameo in the Arabic film 7 Dogs (2026), where he shared screen space with Salman Khan.

His last theatrical release was director Abhijeet Mohan Warang's political drama Aakhri Sawal (2026). The film also starred actors Namashi Chakraborty, Amit Sadh, Tridha Choudhary, and Sameera Reddy in key roles.

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