Why Sanjay Dutt refused to speak in Marathi at event
What's the story
Actor Sanjay Dutt recently attended an event in Mumbai with Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik. During the event, Sarnaik jokingly asked Dutt to speak in Marathi, a request the actor humorously declined. "Pratap bhai main 6 saal jail me raha, Yervada mein. Tab bhi Marathi nahi seekh paaya. Main thoda seekha tha (I was in the Yervada Jail for six years, and even there I didn't learn Marathi. I learnt a little)," Dutt said.
Event exchange
This is what Sarnaik said
Sarnaik had earlier told the audience, "These days, I am teaching everyone Marathi."
Referring to a recent ruling by his department that requires Mumbai autorickshaw drivers to know some Marathi phrases, he then suggested that Dutt speak in Marathi.
"I thought after his entry, let us all get (Dutt) to talk in Marathi. He speaks in Hindi, but all of us understand Marathi."
The actor thanked Sarnaik in Hindi for inviting him and called him an old friend and brother.
Career update
Dutt's recent projects
Dutt was last seen in a cameo in the Arabic film 7 Dogs (2026), where he shared screen space with Salman Khan.
His last theatrical release was director Abhijeet Mohan Warang's political drama Aakhri Sawal (2026). The film also starred actors Namashi Chakraborty, Amit Sadh, Tridha Choudhary, and Sameera Reddy in key roles.