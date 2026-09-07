Why Sanjay Dutt refused to speak in Marathi at event

Sarnaik had earlier told the audience, "These days, I am teaching everyone Marathi."

Referring to a recent ruling by his department that requires Mumbai autorickshaw drivers to know some Marathi phrases, he then suggested that Dutt speak in Marathi.

"I thought after his entry, let us all get (Dutt) to talk in Marathi. He speaks in Hindi, but all of us understand Marathi."

The actor thanked Sarnaik in Hindi for inviting him and called him an old friend and brother.