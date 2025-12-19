Sanjay Dutt kicks off filming for 'Aakhri Sawal'
Sanjay Dutt is back on set, this time for Aakhri Sawal—a historical drama directed by national award-winner Abhijeet Mohan Warang.
The film features a strong ensemble cast with Amit Sadh, Sameera Reddy, Tridha Choudhury, and Neetu Chandra.
The story, set in the pre-independence era, revolves around a crucial meeting that influenced the nation's future, going beyond standard textbook narratives.
The team recently shared muhurat images from the set, giving fans an early peek.
Fresh takes on history and big conversations
Produced by Nirvikar Films and Nikhil Nanda Motion Pictures, Aakhri Sawal promises to shake up how we look at the past.
The teaser, dropped on Gandhi Jayanti, hints at exploring bold perspectives around the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and invites viewers to question "the truths beyond textbooks."
Producer Nikhil Nanda's behind-the-scenes posts have already sparked plenty of buzz online.