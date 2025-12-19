Sanjay Dutt kicks off filming for 'Aakhri Sawal'

Fresh takes on history and big conversations

Produced by Nirvikar Films and Nikhil Nanda Motion Pictures, Aakhri Sawal promises to shake up how we look at the past.

The teaser, dropped on Gandhi Jayanti, hints at exploring bold perspectives around the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and invites viewers to question "the truths beyond textbooks."

Producer Nikhil Nanda's behind-the-scenes posts have already sparked plenty of buzz online.