Sanjay Dutt's 'Aakhri Sawal' now streaming on Lionsgate Play

Aakhri Sawal follows Professor Gopal Nadkarni (Dutt), a principled academic whose life changes after a controversial academic decision leads to a clash with his student Vicky (Chakraborty).

The disagreement escalates into a public controversy involving the media, political figures, and the public.

Speaking about his role, Dutt said, "Professor Gopal Nadkarni is a man whose beliefs have shaped his entire life. But beneath that conviction lies vulnerability."