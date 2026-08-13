Sanjay Dutt's 'Aakhri Sawal' now streaming on Lionsgate Play
What's the story
Sanjay Dutt's political drama, Aakhri Sawal, which hit theaters on May 15, is now available for streaming. The film was released digitally on Lionsgate Play on Thursday. Directed by Abhijeet Mohan Warang, the movie also stars Namashi Chakraborty, Amit Sadh, Sameera Reddy, Neetu Chandra, and Tridha Choudhury.
Film overview
What is the story?
Aakhri Sawal follows Professor Gopal Nadkarni (Dutt), a principled academic whose life changes after a controversial academic decision leads to a clash with his student Vicky (Chakraborty).
The disagreement escalates into a public controversy involving the media, political figures, and the public.
Speaking about his role, Dutt said, "Professor Gopal Nadkarni is a man whose beliefs have shaped his entire life. But beneath that conviction lies vulnerability."
Reception
Box office collection of the film
The film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences, reportedly grossing between ₹3.02cr and ₹3.8cr worldwide against a reported budget of around ₹30-33cr.
It is now targeting a wider audience on OTT.
The film features music by Monty Sharma, cinematography by Stanley Mudda, and editing by Sanjay Sankla.