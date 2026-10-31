Sanjay Dutt promises to make 'Kaante 2' for Sanjay Gupta
What's the story
Actor Sanjay Dutt has vowed to make a sequel to the beloved thriller Kaante in memory of his late friend and filmmaker Sanjay Gupta. In an emotional social media post, Dutt remembered their years of friendship and conversations about cinema. He wrote, "We were just discussing Kante 2 recently, I will make Kaante 2...your dream, in memory of you, my brother, I will do everything for this dream of yours to come true, love you forever and always."
Emotional post
'You have always been family to me'
Dutt also shared a series of photos with Gupta.
He wrote, "Gupts, my brother. I still cannot believe that you are gone. We have shared so much together, so many memories and so many years of friendship."
"You have always been family to me, and that will never change. I will miss you, our conversations and all the times we spent together."
Career collaboration
Dutt and Gupta's professional association
Dutt and Gupta had a long professional association, having worked on several films together.
Their collaborations include Aatish: Feel the Fire (1994), Kaante (2002), Musafir (2004), and Zinda (2006).
They also worked together in Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007), where Dutt was part of an ensemble cast.
Meanwhile, Kaante, also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Suniel Shetty, was heavily inspired by Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs.
Tragic loss
Gupta's untimely demise
Gupta reportedly passed away on October 30 at his residence in Mumbai at the age of 57.
Reports suggest that he slipped in his bathroom during the night and suffered a head injury.
His family members were reportedly home but unaware of the incident, which occurred late at night.