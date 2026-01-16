Sanjay Dutt's Tesla Cybertruck creates buzz—here's why
Entertainment
Sanjay Dutt just rolled up in a Tesla Cybertruck, and it's got everyone talking.
The copper-tinted truck was spotted outside his Mumbai home, catching the eye of fans and car lovers.
Its bold, futuristic look is a rare sight in India and adds to the excitement.
Why this Cybertruck stands out
This isn't your average ride—it can hit 0-100km/h in just 2.7 seconds and packs serious power with 857hp and 1170Nm of torque.
The unique copper finish makes it pop even more compared to the usual steel version.
Since the Cybertruck isn't officially sold in India, Dutt's latest addition highlights his passion for standout, high-performance cars.