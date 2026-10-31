From divorce to remarriage: Sanjay Gupta's relationship with wife

Gupta (57) revealed that despite their separation, he and Anuradha stayed connected.

He said on the Hussain Zaidi Files podcast, "I had other relationships during the time we were separated, but during that time there was this common factor between us...which was our two pets who used to live with me."

"So, she would come almost once a week, twice a week, to meet them."

He added, "I was very attached to her family...So, every birthday, wedding...everything was celebrated together."