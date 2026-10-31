From divorce to remarriage: Sanjay Gupta's relationship with wife
What's the story
Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, who directed acclaimed gangster dramas like Kaante and Shootout at Wadala, has passed away. In his last interview, released a month before his death, he spoke about his personal life and how he proposed to his wife, Anuradha Gupta, after seven years of separation. Despite their split, the couple never completely lost touch. They first got married in 1997, divorced in 2003, and remarried in 2009.
Unbreakable bond
'She would come almost once a week...'
Gupta (57) revealed that despite their separation, he and Anuradha stayed connected.
He said on the Hussain Zaidi Files podcast, "I had other relationships during the time we were separated, but during that time there was this common factor between us...which was our two pets who used to live with me."
"So, she would come almost once a week, twice a week, to meet them."
He added, "I was very attached to her family...So, every birthday, wedding...everything was celebrated together."
Love rekindled
'I never fell out of love with her'
Gupta confessed that he never stopped loving Anuradha. He said, "I separated from her, but I never fell out of love with her."
"Then one fine day, I just went up to her and proposed to her and said, ' What is the point of living like this."
"You have not been able to move on, and same with me, so let's give ourselves another shot."
The couple got back together and had two children: Shivaansh Gupta and Dalai Gupta.
Tragic end
Gupta passed away after an apparent fall
Gupta was found at his home in Versova after an apparent fall in his kitchen late on Friday night.
Mumbai Police said he had suffered a severe head injury.
His family discovered him the next morning and rushed him to a hospital where he was declared dead.