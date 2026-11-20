Sanjay Kapoor unveils 1st poster of 'Unexpected: Safed Sach'
What's the story
Sanjay Kapoor, who will play an investigating police officer in the upcoming film Unexpected: Safed Sach, has spoken about the importance of women's safety. The actor said that incidents involving women serve as a reminder to society of its collective responsibility. In a statement, he said, "Playing an investigating police officer in Unexpected- Safed Sach has been a meaningful experience." The film also stars Prashant Narayanan and Esther Anil.
Role details
Kapoor on his character
Kapoor plays SSP Bharat Singh, an officer assigned to investigate a case related to Dehradun's Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT).
He said, "What makes this film important is its connection with a sensitive real-life subject."
"Through my character, we hope to highlight the importance of a thorough investigation and the pursuit of truth. I believe cinema can play an important role in bringing such issues into public conversation."
Film's theme
What is the plot?
The film revolves around the mysterious disappearance of a teenage girl after a misunderstanding at home, triggered by a planted love letter.
The situation escalates when she boards a night bus from Dehradun ISBT and goes missing.
The discovery of the deserted bus and her subsequent admission to a government hospital in an unconscious state leads to an investigation, raising several unanswered questions.
Film insights
Statements from other team members
Narayanan said, "Unexpected Safed Sach deals with a subject that is both sensitive and socially relevant."
Producer Pyarelal Gundecha added, "As a producer, I believe cinema has the power to entertain while also bringing important social issues into the spotlight."
The multilingual crime thriller is being made in nine languages and will hit cinemas in 2027.