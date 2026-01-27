Sanjay Leela Bhansali gets Republic Day spotlight for 'Bharat Gatha'
Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali made history as the first filmmaker to lead a Republic Day tableau, earning special recognition for his role in the "Bharat Gatha" entry this January 26.
Reflecting on the honor, Bhansali shared, "I felt deeply honored to represent Indian cinema and the creator community at the Republic Day Parade under the theme Bharat Gatha. Co-creating this tableau with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting was a tribute to India's timeless stories and the power of cinema to retell them,"
What made 'Bharat Gatha' stand out?
The tableau was a visual journey through Indian cinema—think cosmic Aum, Lord Ganesha writing the Mahabharata, vintage film reels, and even nods to AI and VFX.
It celebrated everything from classic storytelling to today's tech-driven movies.
Why does it matter?
"Bharat Gatha" answered late actor Rishi Kapoor's wish for cinema to be part of Republic Day celebrations.
In 2026, it shined a light on India's massive film industry—over 1,500 movies every year—with fans not just at home but also in places like Russia, China, Japan, and the US.