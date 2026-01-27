Sanjay Leela Bhansali gets Republic Day spotlight for 'Bharat Gatha' Entertainment Jan 27, 2026

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali made history as the first filmmaker to lead a Republic Day tableau, earning special recognition for his role in the "Bharat Gatha" entry this January 26.

Reflecting on the honor, Bhansali shared, "I felt deeply honored to represent Indian cinema and the creator community at the Republic Day Parade under the theme Bharat Gatha. Co-creating this tableau with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting was a tribute to India's timeless stories and the power of cinema to retell them,"