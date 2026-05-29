Sanjay makes directorial debut with 'Sigma' releasing July 31 2026
Jason Sanjay, son of Chief Minister Vijay, is stepping into the director's chair for the first time with Sigma, hitting theaters on July 31, 2026.
The film is shaping up to be a fun ride: think high-stakes heist meets action, comedy, and a treasure hunt vibe.
The teaser hints at plenty of adventure as Jason kicks off his filmmaking journey.
'Sigma' unites Abdullah Sundaram Raj Panditt
Sigma brings together a lively cast including Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, and Shiv Panditt.
Produced by Subaskaran under the Lyca Productions banner with music by Thaman S, the film was shot across Chennai, Thailand, Thalakona, and Salem.
Currently in post-production and awaiting its censor nod, Sigma comes at a personal moment for Jason as his family navigates some changes (he and his sister are now living with their mother after their parents' divorce).