Sanjay makes directorial debut with 'Sigma' releasing July 31 2026

'Sigma' unites Abdullah Sundaram Raj Panditt

Sigma brings together a lively cast including Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, and Shiv Panditt.

Produced by Subaskaran under the Lyca Productions banner with music by Thaman S, the film was shot across Chennai, Thailand, Thalakona, and Salem.

Currently in post-production and awaiting its censor nod, Sigma comes at a personal moment for Jason as his family navigates some changes (he and his sister are now living with their mother after their parents' divorce).