Sanjay to debut as director with 'Sigma' from Lyca

Jason Sanjay, son of actor and Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay, is stepping into the spotlight, but as a director. He's making his debut with Sigma, produced by Lyca Productions.

In a recent interview, he shared that he once said no to an acting offer from Premam actor Alphonse Puthren when he was 20.

He also cleared up that his appearance in Sigma's promo video isn't a hint at any acting plans.