Sanjay to debut as director with 'Sigma' from Lyca
Entertainment
Jason Sanjay, son of actor and Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay, is stepping into the spotlight, but as a director. He's making his debut with Sigma, produced by Lyca Productions.
In a recent interview, he shared that he once said no to an acting offer from Premam actor Alphonse Puthren when he was 20.
He also cleared up that his appearance in Sigma's promo video isn't a hint at any acting plans.
'Sigma' set July 31 may shift
Sanjay explained, "There's an actor in me too," but right now he's all about getting Sigma ready for release.
The movie stars Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah and is set for July 31, though the date might shift since Vijay's big film Jana Nayagan drops just days earlier on July 23, possibly leading to a box office shuffle.