Sanjay, Vijay's son, to debut with 'Sigma' July 31
Entertainment
Jason Sanjay, son of Thalapathy Vijay, is stepping into the spotlight as director with his directorial debut, Sigma.
He revealed the project on June 10 by sharing behind-the-scenes photos and thanking his team.
Sundeep Kishan leads the cast, Lyca Productions is backing it, and it's set for release on July 31, 2026.
Sanjay's background and 'Sigma' crew
Jason grew up in Chennai after being born in London and studied filmmaking in Toronto and screenwriting in London. Before directing, he worked as a freelance video editor for HSBC.
Sigma features cinematographer Krishnan Vasant, composer Thamas S., editor Praveen KL, plus actors Raju Sundaram, Shiv Pandit, and Faria Abdullah, making this a pretty exciting launch for Jason in Tamil cinema.