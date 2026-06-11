Sanjay, Vijay's son, to debut with 'Sigma' July 31 Entertainment Jun 11, 2026

Jason Sanjay, son of Thalapathy Vijay, is stepping into the spotlight as director with his directorial debut, Sigma.

He revealed the project on June 10 by sharing behind-the-scenes photos and thanking his team.

Sundeep Kishan leads the cast, Lyca Productions is backing it, and it's set for release on July 31, 2026.