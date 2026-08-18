Sanjay's directorial debut 'Sigma' delayed to October 2, 2026
Entertainment
Jason Sanjay, Thalapathy Vijay's son, is stepping behind the camera for his first film, Sigma.
The movie was pushed from its original July 31 slot to avoid clashing with his father's Jana Nayagan, and will now release on October 2, 2026, just in time for the Gandhi Jayanti weekend.
'Sigma' bilingual heist starring Kishan
Sigma is a heist adventure packed with action, comedy, and treasure hunts.
Sundeep Kishan leads the cast with Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, and Shiv Panditt.
The team shot across Chennai, Salem, Thalakona, and Thailand; there's even a big song sequence with Kishan and Catherine Tresa.
Made in both Tamil and Telugu for wider reach, Sigma brings together music by Thaman S and visuals by Krishnan Vasant, definitely one to watch out for this festive season.