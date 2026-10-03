Sanjay's directorial debut 'Sigma' grosses ₹2.35cr on opening day
Entertainment
Jason Sanjay's first film as director, Sigma, just hit theaters in Tamil and Telugu. Starring Sundeep Kishan, the action-comedy pulled in ₹2.35 crore on day one across 1,813 shows.
Reviews are split: some viewers enjoyed the massy vibe and Kishan's energy, while others felt there was room for improvement.
'Sigma' stars Kishan in heist comedy
Sigma follows Guru, a rogue treasure hunter and radio host caught up in a wild heist-comedy plot.
The cast features Sundeep Kishan, Faria Abdullah, Sampath Raj, Shiv Panditt, and Yog Japee. With music by Thaman S, it's a solid team-up.