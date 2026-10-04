Sanjay's 'Sigma' day 2 collections fall 36.2% to ₹1.50cr
Entertainment
Sigma, the new Tamil-Telugu bilingual film from Jason Sanjay, had a strong start but saw its box office earnings dip by 36.2% on day two: ₹1.50 crore, down from ₹2.35 crore on opening day.
Theater occupancy also slipped to 22.6%, compared to 31.1% on launch.
'Sigma' ₹3.85cr net Tamil leads
After two days, Sigma's total net collection is ₹3.85 crore (₹4.40 crore gross).
The Tamil version led with ₹95 lakh from 916 shows (26% occupancy), while the Telugu version brought in ₹55 lakh with a 19% turnout across 886 shows.
Despite the drop, over 3.65 lakh people have already checked it out, especially drawn by its heist action comedy plot about a librarian caught up in trouble and some packed night shows for the Tamil release.