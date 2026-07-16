Sanjay's 'Sigma' directorial debut release moved to avoid 'Jana Nayagan'

Jason Sanjay, son of Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay, is stepping behind the camera for his directorial debut with Sigma.

The film, produced by Lyca Productions and starring Sundeep Kishan, has shifted its release to August so it doesn't clash with his father's movie Jana Nayagan.

Industry folks like KVN Productions's Venkat K Narayana have already praised Jason's dedication.