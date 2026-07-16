Sanjay's 'Sigma' directorial debut release moved to avoid 'Jana Nayagan'
Entertainment
Jason Sanjay, son of Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay, is stepping behind the camera for his directorial debut with Sigma.
The film, produced by Lyca Productions and starring Sundeep Kishan, has shifted its release to August so it doesn't clash with his father's movie Jana Nayagan.
Industry folks like KVN Productions's Venkat K Narayana have already praised Jason's dedication.
Sanjay credits family, eyes new genres
Jason credits his filmmaking passion to growing up on movie sets and having a super supportive family.
"They were all extremely positive, and that gave me a lot of energy. It was then that I truly realized how much faith they had in me," he shared.
With encouragement from stars like Vijay Sethupathi and Soori, Jason says he's excited to dive into new genres after Sigma.