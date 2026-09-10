Sanjeeda Shaikh joins Bhuvan Bam's 'Dhindora 2'
What's the story
Actor Sanjeeda Shaikh has been roped in for a pivotal role in the upcoming second season of Bhuvan Bam's popular web series Dhindora. The show, which first premiered on BB Ki Vines on YouTube, is now moving to Netflix for its second season. Shaikh will reportedly play Kavita Mami, a character closely associated with Titu Mama, who is central to the new storyline.
Character details
More on Shaikh's character
A source told Variety India that Shaikh's character "adds a layer" to the story.
The source said, "Shaikh's character is connected to Titu Mama, who sits at the heart of the second season."
"Her casting adds a layer to a storyline that Netflix has teased as being driven by Titu Mama and his chaotic attempts to navigate life, family and his world."
Show expansion
Bam to return as multiple characters
The second season of Dhindora will see a larger scale with more characters and actors. Bam will also return to his multi-character format, reportedly playing nine to 10 characters this time around.
The show was filmed in Punjab, Delhi, and Mumbai as it expands the world established in the first season. It is currently in post-production.
Platform change
'Dhindora' Season 1 followed Bhuvan and his middle-class family
Netflix announced Dhindora 2 as part of its 2026 India slate, describing the new chapter as a return to Bam's eccentric family.
The first season followed Bhuvan and his middle-class family after an unexpected lottery win turns their lives upside down.
The show is directed by Sneha Shetty Kohli and produced by Bam and Rohit Raj, with Arvin Bhandari as co-producer.