Sanjeev Kapoor nearly refused Padma Shri over chef uniform Entertainment Apr 06, 2026

Back in 2017, chef Sanjeev Kapoor was honored with the Padma Shri, but he almost said no because of a dress code rule.

Instead of the usual formal Indian wear expected at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Kapoor wanted to accept his award in his chef's uniform.

For him, it wasn't just about clothes: he called the uniform a symbol of pride and honor, and insisted on wearing it to represent chefs everywhere.