Sanjeev Kapoor nearly refused Padma Shri over chef uniform
Entertainment
Back in 2017, chef Sanjeev Kapoor was honored with the Padma Shri, but he almost said no because of a dress code rule.
Instead of the usual formal Indian wear expected at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Kapoor wanted to accept his award in his chef's uniform.
For him, it wasn't just about clothes: he called the uniform a symbol of pride and honor, and insisted on wearing it to represent chefs everywhere.
Sanjeev Kapoor said award honors chefs
Kapoor's decision wasn't only personal; he saw the Padma Shri as recognition for all chefs.
I feel the Padma Shri I received is not just for me, it's for the entire chef community, he said.
Through TV shows and cookbooks, he's helped make cooking a respected career in India—and this moment was a big step forward for how chefs are seen.