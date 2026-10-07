Sanon addresses backlash over pulled Raksha Bandhan ad's Indo-Western outfit
Entertainment
Kriti Sanon opened up about the criticism she faced for her Raksha Bandhan ad, where she wore an Indo-Western outfit while celebrating with her brother and pet dog.
Some people felt the look wasn't "inappropriate for a traditional festival," leading to the ad being pulled down.
Sanon urges women's freedom to dress
Sharing her thoughts on Instagram and in conversation with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sanon said she was surprised that her clothes became a news headline.
She pointed out that culture is about heartfelt traditions, not dress codes, and called for more freedom for women to choose what they wear without being judged.