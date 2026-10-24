Sanon addresses Ranaut critique and backlash on 'What Women Want'
Entertainment
Kriti Sanon has finally spoken up about the buzz around her Raksha Bandhan outfit, which drew criticism from Kangana Ranaut and sparked a wave of social media backlash.
Chatting on Kareena Kapoor Khan's show, What Women Want, Kriti said she was honestly surprised that her choli became a hot topic on prime time news.
Sanon urges boundary respect, sister backs
Kriti pointed out how women often face intense scrutiny for their choices, saying, "It goes to show how much we are judged and scrutinized as women." She emphasized the need for respecting personal boundaries.
Through it all, her sister Nupur backed her up publicly—even taking on critics online.
For fans: Kriti is also gearing up for her first horror film with Maddock Films.