Sanon buys over 6,600sqft duplex penthouse in Pali Hill
Entertainment
Kriti Sanon, a National Award winner, has picked up a stunning duplex penthouse in Mumbai's upscale Pali Hill, Bandra West.
The place is seriously spacious, over 6,600 square feet across two floors, with its own approximately 1,209 sq ft terrace for those chill evenings or parties.
Plus, she gets six parking spots (a real win in Mumbai).
Sanon's Supreme Prana penthouse includes amenities
Her new home sits in the Supreme Prana tower and comes with high-end perks including rooftop pool, yoga deck, gym, gardens, banquet halls, clubhouse, and concierge services.