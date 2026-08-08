Sanon debuts 'Prabha' bridal look on Gupta's 'The Bride Side'
Entertainment
Kriti Sanon just dropped a head-turning bridal look for Gaurav Gupta's The Bride Side, Season 6, Episode 3, titled Cosmic Union | Where Sol Meets Luna.
Her outfit, called Prabha, blends futuristic shapes with classic Indian embroidery, basically the best of both worlds.
It's a fresh take on bridal fashion that feels both bold and rooted in tradition.
Sanon wears zardozi corset and cape
The main highlight was a sculpted bucket corset with zardozi embroidery inspired by Art Nouveau, paired with layers of silver beadwork for extra shine. An embroidered cape added drama to the lehenga.
Kriti kept her hair soft and wavy, went for defined eyes and a glossy lip, and finished it off with sleek diamond jewelry, proving you can go all out on detail but still keep things modern and cool.