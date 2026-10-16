Sanon seeks Delhi High Court protection over name, image, voice
Entertainment
Kriti Sanon has gone to the Delhi High Court, asking for legal protection over her name, image, and voice.
With more celebrities facing issues like this lately, the judge wants a closer look at how these rights work and has asked Kriti's lawyer to bring in past cases and research for review.
Court gathers research on personality rights
Personality rights help public figures stop others from using their identity for profit without permission.
The court is now gathering examples and research to figure out how far these protections should go, especially as disputes like this keep popping up.
The next hearing is set for October 29, where they will dig deeper into what legal safeguards make sense today.