Sanon shares Instagram dance with Dhawan to 'Jab Talak'

Adajania's 'Cocktail 2' hits June 19

Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania, is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit and was filmed in Sicily and North India. It hits theaters June 19.

Meanwhile, Varun also stars in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (with Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde), finally releasing June 5 after several delays.