Sanon shares Instagram dance with Dhawan to 'Jab Talak'
Entertainment
Kriti Sanon shared a fun dance video on Instagram featuring Varun Dhawan, vibing to Jab Talak from Cocktail 2 inside a vanity van.
Their easy chemistry and high energy have fans buzzing, with many hoping to see them team up again soon.
Adajania's 'Cocktail 2' hits June 19
Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania, is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit and was filmed in Sicily and North India. It hits theaters June 19.
Meanwhile, Varun also stars in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (with Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde), finally releasing June 5 after several delays.