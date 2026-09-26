Sanon speaks on Jamui gender inequality issue in Bihar
Entertainment
Kriti Sanon has spoken up about gender inequality following the recent Jamui incident, where two Class 10 students were assaulted in Bihar.
Without naming the case directly, she pointed out that the real problem isn't just a gender clash: it's deep-rooted issues in society and outdated mindsets.
Sanon reshared post, Jamui probe ongoing
Sharing her thoughts online, Sanon reshared a post that read, "Guys, it's not Men vs Women (sic)."
She emphasized that some people think they can get away with anything and need to be held accountable.
The Jamui case sparked widespread outrage, leading to one arrest and an ongoing investigation into how the video was shared online.