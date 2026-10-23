Sanon urges AI laws to protect identities at NDTV summit
Entertainment
Kriti Sanon is speaking up about how AI could mess with our personal rights.
At the NDTV World Summit 2026, she admitted, "AI scares me," and called for new laws to keep up with fast-changing tech so people's identities stay protected.
Sanon urges removal of AI-generated images
Sanon pointed out how easy it is now for AI to create fake photos that look real, making it tough to know what's true online.
She also mentioned there's no way to report these on platforms like Instagram, saying, "This is an AI-generated image of me, and hence it should be reported and removed."
Her message: we need better tools and rules to protect ourselves in the digital age.