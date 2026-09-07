Sanon's 'Raksha Bandhan' ad sparks controversy over outfit choice
Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan ad sparked controversy after she wore a bralette-style blouse and skirt, leading to the brand pulling the ad offline.
TV actor Hina Khan joined the conversation on the YouTube show The POV, saying the outfit wasn't "appropriate" for a traditional festival, though she clarified it wasn't vulgar.
Sanon defends outfit, brand withdraws ad
Khan emphasized that actors should consider cultural sensitivity and can choose to opt out if something feels off. Kangana Ranaut also questioned Sanon's modern look for the festival.
Meanwhile, Sanon responded that respect comes from emotions, not clothes, asking, "When will we stop telling women what to wear?"
The brand apologized and said, "If our recent advertisement has inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some segments of society, that was not our intent at all. Out of respect, we have withdrawn the said advertisement from all media."