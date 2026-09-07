Sanon's 'Raksha Bandhan' ad sparks controversy over outfit choice

Khan emphasized that actors should consider cultural sensitivity and can choose to opt out if something feels off. Kangana Ranaut also questioned Sanon's modern look for the festival.

Meanwhile, Sanon responded that respect comes from emotions, not clothes, asking, "When will we stop telling women what to wear?"

The brand apologized and said, "If our recent advertisement has inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some segments of society, that was not our intent at all. Out of respect, we have withdrawn the said advertisement from all media."