'Santhana Prapthirasthu'—Vikranth-Chowdary's rom-com now streaming
Santhana Prapthirasthu, a Telugu rom-com directed by Sanjeev Reddy, just dropped on Amazon Prime Video and Jio Hotstar after its November theater release.
Starring Vikranth and Chandini Chowdary, the film is described as a family-friendly comedy with both laughs and heart.
Tackling real issues with humor
Set in Hyderabad, the story follows Chaitanya, a shy software engineer whose world shifts when he meets Kalyani—and learns he has a low sperm count.
The movie dives into male infertility but keeps things relatable with its mix of emotion and commercial fun, addressing a sensitive topic within a commercial format.