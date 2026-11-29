Santhanam's 'Love Bite' to release December 18 against 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Santhanam's new horror-comedy, Love Bite, is set to hit theaters worldwide on December 18, 2026, just a day after the eagerly awaited Avengers: Doomsday lands.
Announcing the date on X, Santhanam shared his excitement with a playful "Zombie paraaak!!! # LoveBite is all set to bite worldwide," setting up an interesting box office face-off.
Xavier directs 'Love Bite' starring Das
Directed by Selvin Raj Xavier and produced by AGS Entertainment, Love Bite stars Aparna Das alongside Motta Rajendran and VTV Ganesh.
The film wrapped up in October and promises a fun mix of scares and laughs, a combo that's clicked before with audiences.
After his last film didn't quite land, this could be Santhanam's big comeback moment.