Santosh-Manasa's 'Couple Friendly' turns successful: Box office collection

The movie kicked off strong with ₹1.89 crore worldwide on day one. By day three, it had already pulled in over ₹6 crore and reached a global gross of ₹5.42 crore. On day six, it crossed the ₹4 crore India net milestone—pretty solid for a mid-sized rom-com.

Ratings and reviews of the film

While critics liked the lead pair's chemistry and Manasa Varanasi's fresh energy, some felt the second half slipped into predictable melodrama.

Still, big names like Prabhas and Siddhu Jonnalagadda gave it shout-outs.

Ratings landed around 3/5 from Indian Express and Sakshi Post praised its honesty and grounded storytelling.

If you're after something light with feel-good moments (and catchy music), this might be your next watch.