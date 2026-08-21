Santoshi defends casting Deol as Indian Muslim in 'Batwara 1947'

Director Rajkumar Santoshi is standing by his choice to cast Sunny Deol as an Indian Muslim in Batwara 1947, a film about the emotional toll of India's partition.

The movie dropped on August 14 and sparked debate, especially since Deol is known for his patriotic action roles.

Santoshi shared that the idea for this film came up 15 years ago, when stories about Pakistan or Muslim characters were still considered risky.