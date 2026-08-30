Rajkumar Santoshi-Sunny Deol reunite for 'Ghatak Ghus Ke Maarega'
What's the story
Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi is set to reunite with Sunny Deol for his next project, Ghatak Ghus Ke Maarega. It will see Deol reprise his character from the 1996 cult action film Ghatak. In a recent interview with PTI, Santoshi revealed that he and Deol are currently working on multiple stories together. He added that they will soon make a formal announcement about their upcoming projects.
Film details
What to expect from 'Ghatak Ghus Ke Maarega'
Santoshi said, "The film has full-fledged action. It is called Ghatak Ghus Ke Maarega. It is not a sequel. But it is the same character, like the character is from Banaras."
He further added, "The fans of Sunny will be happy as this new film has action, powerful dialogues, and emotion."
The 1996 film was about a righteous man who fights a ruthless gangster terrorizing his community.
Upcoming collaborations
Other films in pipeline with Deol
Apart from Ghatak Ghus Ke Maarega, Santoshi has two to three more stories in the pipeline with Deol.
One of these films will feature Deol as a sardar in America, also an action-drama.
Santoshi also confirmed that he has turned down Deol's Jaat 2.
The director-actor duo recently reunited for the partition drama Batwara 1947 after 30 years.
They have previously delivered box office hits like Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak.
New project
Update on 'Andaz Apna Apna' universe film
Santoshi is also working on a new film set in the universe of his 1994 comedy classic Andaz Apna Apna.
The movie, titled Ada Apni Apni, will not be a sequel to the cult film.
He said, "It is called Ada Apni Apni, it is a different story, but the genre, comedy, and adventure are the same."
He neither confirmed nor denied whether Aamir Khan or Salman Khan would be part of this new film.