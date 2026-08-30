Rajkumar Santoshi-Sunny Deol reunite for 'Ghatak Ghus Ke Maarega'

Santoshi said, "The film has full-fledged action. It is called Ghatak Ghus Ke Maarega. It is not a sequel. But it is the same character, like the character is from Banaras."

He further added, "The fans of Sunny will be happy as this new film has action, powerful dialogues, and emotion."

The 1996 film was about a righteous man who fights a ruthless gangster terrorizing his community.