Santoshi's 'Batwara 1947' cleared uncut by CBFC starring Deol

The movie follows a Mohajir family in Lahore who move into a Hindu home left behind during Partition (except the elderly Hindu owner refuses to leave).

Alongside Deol, you'll see Shabana Azmi in a key role, plus Preity Zinta, Karan Deol, and Ali Fazal.

The soundtrack is a big deal too: AR Rahman teams up with lyricist Javed Akhtar for songs like Kahaan Chale Gaye Ho Ram.

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, this one's got some serious talent behind it.