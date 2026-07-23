Santoshi's 'Batwara 1947' cleared uncut by CBFC starring Deol
Entertainment
Sunny Deol's new film Batwara 1947, which dives into the emotional aftermath of the 1947 Partition, has just been cleared by the CBFC with zero cuts.
Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and inspired by Asghar Wajahat's iconic play, it's set to hit theaters worldwide on August 14, 2026.
'Batwara 1947' follows Mohajir family
The movie follows a Mohajir family in Lahore who move into a Hindu home left behind during Partition (except the elderly Hindu owner refuses to leave).
Alongside Deol, you'll see Shabana Azmi in a key role, plus Preity Zinta, Karan Deol, and Ali Fazal.
The soundtrack is a big deal too: AR Rahman teams up with lyricist Javed Akhtar for songs like Kahaan Chale Gaye Ho Ram.
Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, this one's got some serious talent behind it.