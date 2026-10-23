'Sanxingdui: Future Past' China's 1st AI film draws weak sales
Sanxingdui: Future Past, China's first full-length film made with AI, just hit theaters, but ticket sales have been disappointing.
Despite more than 10,000 screenings, presale revenue stalled at about $9,700 and total earnings may not even reach 100,000 yuan.
Bona Film Group's CEO Jiang Defu said the film was "pushing boundaries," but admits the public response has been pretty lukewarm so far.
'Sanxingdui' $1.5 million budget audiences hesitant
With a budget of $1.5 million and more than two years in the making, many moviegoers say they're hesitant to pay for an AI-generated film when they're unsure about its quality.
As one attendee put it, tickets felt too pricey for what was offered.
Interestingly though, AI content is already huge online: just last month on Douyin (China's TikTok), these videos racked up more than 200 billion views, showing that while social media loves AI creativity, cinemas still have some catching up to do.