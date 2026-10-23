'Sanxingdui: Future Past' China's 1st AI film draws weak sales

Sanxingdui: Future Past, China's first full-length film made with AI, just hit theaters, but ticket sales have been disappointing.

Despite more than 10,000 screenings, presale revenue stalled at about $9,700 and total earnings may not even reach 100,000 yuan.

Bona Film Group's CEO Jiang Defu said the film was "pushing boundaries," but admits the public response has been pretty lukewarm so far.