Sanya Malhotra, Aditya Rawal team up for 'Sundar Poonam'

Filming kicks off in April 2026

Filming kicks off in April 2026 across Kashmir, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Mumbai, so expect some stunning visuals.

This is Rawal's third straight project with Abundantia Entertainment after Daldal and Subedaar, while Malhotra is reuniting with them post-Shakuntala Devi.

If you're into fresh pairings or love seeing actors try something new, this one's worth keeping an eye on.