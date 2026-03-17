Sanya Malhotra, Aditya Rawal team up for 'Sundar Poonam'
Sanya Malhotra and Aditya Rawal are coming together for Sundar Poonam, a romantic thriller inspired by true events.
Directed by Pulkit (of Bhakshak and Maalik fame), the film promises both stars in roles that break away from what we've seen before.
Filming kicks off in April 2026
Filming kicks off in April 2026 across Kashmir, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Mumbai, so expect some stunning visuals.
This is Rawal's third straight project with Abundantia Entertainment after Daldal and Subedaar, while Malhotra is reuniting with them post-Shakuntala Devi.
If you're into fresh pairings or love seeing actors try something new, this one's worth keeping an eye on.
Other upcoming projects of Abundantia Entertainment
The production house isn't slowing down: they've also got Netflix's Family Business (with Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma) and Maa Behen (starring Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri) on their slate.