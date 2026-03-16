Sanya Malhotra, Aditya Rawal to team up for romantic thriller
What's the story
Bollywood actors Sanya Malhotra and Aditya Rawal are set to star in a new romantic thriller, reported Variety India. The film, tentatively titled Sundar Poonam, will be helmed by Pulkit (Bhakshak, Maalik). Although plot details remain undisclosed, the film is reportedly inspired by true events and will feature both actors in roles unlike any they've previously played.
Production details
Film to be shot across multiple locations
The film will reportedly go on floors in mid-April and will be shot on a grand scale across various locations, including Kashmir, Mumbai, Rajasthan, and Delhi. Vikram Malhotra's Abundantia Entertainment is reportedly producing the project. This film will be Rawal's third consecutive project with Vikram after his powerful performances in Daldal and Subedaar. For Malhotra, this will be her second project with the banner after Shakuntala Devi (2020).
Production house
Other upcoming projects of Abundantia Entertainment
Abundantia Entertainment has two Netflix projects slated for this year: Family Business, starring Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma, and Maa Behen, featuring Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri. The banner is also working on an AI feature film titled Chiranjeevi Hanuman: The Eternal, which is scheduled for a theatrical release in 2027.