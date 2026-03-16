Sanya Malhotra, Aditya Rawal to team up for romantic thriller

Production details

Film to be shot across multiple locations

The film will reportedly go on floors in mid-April and will be shot on a grand scale across various locations, including Kashmir, Mumbai, Rajasthan, and Delhi﻿. Vikram Malhotra's Abundantia Entertainment is reportedly producing the project. This film will be Rawal's third consecutive project with Vikram after his powerful performances in Daldal and Subedaar. For Malhotra, this will be her second project with the banner after Shakuntala Devi (2020).