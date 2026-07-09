Sanz of 'Born This Way' dies after sudden cardiac arrest

Family and A&E mourn Sanz

Her parents called her loss a "total shock," but said they were grateful to be with her in her final moments.

Cristina's journey (her wedding on the show, her openness about life with Down syndrome, and her positivity) inspired many.

A&E paid tribute too, saying, "We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Cristina Sanz, who touched the hearts of many through her time on 'Born This Way.' We extend our heartfelt sympathies to her family and all who had the privilege of knowing and working with her."