Sanz of 'Born This Way' dies after sudden cardiac arrest
Entertainment
Cristina Sanz, who won hearts on A&E's Emmy-winning show Born This Way, died at 36 after a sudden cardiac arrest.
Her parents shared the sad news on Instagram, saying she was rushed to the hospital but couldn't be saved.
Family and A&E mourn Sanz
Her parents called her loss a "total shock," but said they were grateful to be with her in her final moments.
Cristina's journey (her wedding on the show, her openness about life with Down syndrome, and her positivity) inspired many.
A&E paid tribute too, saying, "We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Cristina Sanz, who touched the hearts of many through her time on 'Born This Way.' We extend our heartfelt sympathies to her family and all who had the privilege of knowing and working with her."