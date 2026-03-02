Sapna Choudhary reveals she's banned from performing in several cities

Haryanvi performer and dancer Sapna Choudhary just shared that she's facing 35 legal cases—and is banned from performing in places like Baghpat, Baraut, and Meerut. On The 50 show, she said, "Mere upar 35 case hai kyunki maine showkiya aur wahan bhaag daud hogayi," referring to crowd chaos at her earlier shows.

Why is she banned from performing in certain places? Most of these cases go back to her pre-2018 performances, where huge crowds sometimes led to stampedes and property damage.

Because of this, she's not allowed to perform in several UP districts.

These bans have hit especially hard since she's been supporting her family—taking on risky gigs just to keep going.

On her most dangerous show yet Sapna also talked about a time she performed at a farmhouse event that appeared to be celebrating someone's release, with gangsters and weapons present.

Surrounded by dozens of armed men, things got uncomfortable fast—one even whispered something and kissed her cheek before her mom stepped in: "You invite someone's daughter or sister here and then behave like this — this is not right"