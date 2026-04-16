'Sapne vs Everyone' S02 release date announced

The second season of Sapne vs Everyone will continue from where the first season left off. It will explore the lives of Prashant (Paramvir Singh Cheema) and Jimmy, aka the "Sales God" (Verma). As they face rejection and power struggles in Mumbai's film and real estate worlds, they begin to question whether destiny is shaped by fate or by those bold enough to seize control.

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Cast of the upcoming season

The upcoming season will also see the return of Abhishek Chauhan, Khushali Kumar, and Nidhi Shah, who will be seen in pivotal roles. The show will premiere on Prime Video in Hindi across India and over 240 countries. Koshy, the co-producer of the series, said in a statement, "Sapne vs Everyone started as a deeply personal story about ambition and the struggles that come with chasing it." "With Season two, we have taken that journey forward- building on the world."