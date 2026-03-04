Sapthami Gowda addresses inappropriately clicked photos of female actors Entertainment Mar 04, 2026

Kannada actor Sapthami Gowda, known for Kantara, spoke up on Instagram about how female actors are often filmed and photographed from inappropriate angles at public events.

She said, "As women in the film industry, we stand together in addressing a recurring issue," highlighting how these images focus more on their bodies than their work.