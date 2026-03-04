Sapthami Gowda addresses inappropriately clicked photos of female actors
Entertainment
Kannada actor Sapthami Gowda, known for Kantara, spoke up on Instagram about how female actors are often filmed and photographed from inappropriate angles at public events.
She said, "As women in the film industry, we stand together in addressing a recurring issue," highlighting how these images focus more on their bodies than their work.
'We are here for our craft, not to be objectified'
Gowda urged everyone to remember that actors are here for their craft and cinema—not to be objectified.
Wrapping up her post with #ActorsNotObjects, she called for respect and professionalism in the industry.
Other actors have also spoken up on this issue
Gowda's message follows similar concerns raised by Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Zareen Khan, Nora Fatehi, and Ayesha Khan.
Rukmini Vasanth and Divya Spandana also shared Gowda's statement online.