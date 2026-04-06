'Hungry for good roles': Saqib Saleem eyes theatrical comeback
What's the story
Actor Saqib Saleem, known for Mere Dad Ki Maruti and Race 3, among others, is currently seen in the show Kaptaan. In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, he revealed that he is looking for meaty roles and wants to do a theatrical film again. His last big-screen release was 83 (2021).
Role ambitions
Saleem on the kind of roles he wants
Saleem said, "I want roles at the headlining stage for myself, and I am one of those who, if I really want to work with somebody, reach out to them myself." "I am enjoying myself as an actor as somebody who understands cinema a little better than I did 10 years ago." "So I feel roles should come to me accordingly, and I am hoping that post Kaptaan things will change and better opportunities will come."
Role expectations
'Far hungrier for very good roles'
Saleem further said, "I would love to do a theatrical film, and I have had success in the theater market, so I want a theatrical film." "But at the same time, I am an artist as well, so I am far hungrier for very good roles...roles that push me and allow me to show my skill set, as the artist inside me urges me to do."
Career path
'I wanted to be seen in a theater...'
Saleem also spoke about his journey from theaters to OTT platforms. He said, "The child who saw a film in Delhi theaters didn't know OTT; I became an actor because I wanted to be seen in a theater full of people." His latest project, Kaptaan, features him as SSP Samardeep, an encounter specialist known for his results and unconventional methods. It's streaming on Amazon MX Player.