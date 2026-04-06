'Hungry for good roles': Saqib Saleem eyes theatrical comeback

Actor Saqib Saleem , known for Mere Dad Ki Maruti and Race 3, among others, is currently seen in the show Kaptaan. In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, he revealed that he is looking for meaty roles and wants to do a theatrical film again. His last big-screen release was 83 (2021).

Role ambitions Saleem on the kind of roles he wants Saleem said, "I want roles at the headlining stage for myself, and I am one of those who, if I really want to work with somebody, reach out to them myself." "I am enjoying myself as an actor as somebody who understands cinema a little better than I did 10 years ago." "So I feel roles should come to me accordingly, and I am hoping that post Kaptaan things will change and better opportunities will come."

Role expectations 'Far hungrier for very good roles' Saleem further said, "I would love to do a theatrical film, and I have had success in the theater market, so I want a theatrical film." "But at the same time, I am an artist as well, so I am far hungrier for very good roles...roles that push me and allow me to show my skill set, as the artist inside me urges me to do."

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