Not looking to be 'completed': Sara shares marriage plans
What's the story
Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan recently opened up about her views on marriage in an interview with News18. She emphasized that she doesn't see marriage as a solution to her life and is not looking for a partner to "complete" her. The actor said, "You shouldn't do that. And right now, I want to work."
Cautionary note
Khan has seen marriages go wrong
Khan, who is rumored to be dating a non-actor, said she has seen marriages go wrong. "You are a product of your experiences and what you see around you. At the risk of being too serious, I've seen that marriages can also go wrong." "Toh usse better hai ki aap wait karo aur sahi bande ke saath shaadi karo." "Looking for this missing piece in you in somebody else isn't a sustainable thing, and right now, I want to work."
Personal priorities
I feel whole by myself: Khan
Khan said she feels whole by herself and doesn't believe in seeking a partner to fill a void. "I think that's the most important thing. I've what it takes to be okay [without being married]. I don't feel the need to be completed." "I want to be a complete human being within myself. And then if I find somebody to celebrate me, cherish me, and make me feel even better, that's fine."
Relationship insights
Khan says she is mostly a 'green flag'
When asked if she could be a red flag to her partner, Khan said she sometimes overthinks, but doesn't believe it would impact the other person. "I think I can get into my own head sometimes. But that's internal, I don't think it will affect the other person. Other than that. I'm a green flag." Meanwhile, her latest film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is running in theaters now. It also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh.