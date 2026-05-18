Not looking to be 'completed': Sara shares marriage plans

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan recently opened up about her views on marriage in an interview with News18. She emphasized that she doesn't see marriage as a solution to her life and is not looking for a partner to "complete" her. The actor said, "You shouldn't do that. And right now, I want to work."

Cautionary note Khan has seen marriages go wrong Khan, who is rumored to be dating a non-actor, said she has seen marriages go wrong. "You are a product of your experiences and what you see around you. At the risk of being too serious, I've seen that marriages can also go wrong." "Toh usse better hai ki aap wait karo aur sahi bande ke saath shaadi karo." "Looking for this missing piece in you in somebody else isn't a sustainable thing, and right now, I want to work."

Personal priorities I feel whole by myself: Khan Khan said she feels whole by herself and doesn't believe in seeking a partner to fill a void. "I think that's the most important thing. I've what it takes to be okay [without being married]. I don't feel the need to be completed." "I want to be a complete human being within myself. And then if I find somebody to celebrate me, cherish me, and make me feel even better, that's fine."

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