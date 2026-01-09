Golden Eve: SJP, Helen Mirren honored with special awards

Hollywood stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Helen Mirren were honored at the Golden Eve gala this week. The event, held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, was a prelude to the 2026 Golden Globes . Parker was honored with the Carol Burnett Award, while Mirren received the Cecil B. DeMille Award for their contributions to media.

Special introductions Parker's husband and co-star introduced her at the event Parker was introduced by her husband, actor Matthew Broderick. Colman Domingo and her Sex and the City co-star Kristen Davis also presented her with the award. During her acceptance speech, Parker recalled how her stepfather and mother had met on the set of Once Upon a Mattress, where they played Sir Harry and Lady Larken. "Were it not for Carol Burnett's brilliant star-making turn as Winnifred...my parents would never have met," she said.

Emotional tribute Parker expressed gratitude and admiration during acceptance speech In her acceptance speech, Parker said she was "profoundly grateful for this honor." She added, "I revered [Burnett] as a child and was inspired by her work on screen." "I am deeply grateful for this honor and the opportunity to express my profound admiration and respect for the woman whom this award is so deservedly named." She also thanked her family and everyone she worked with over the years.

Career reflection Mirren reminisced about her 1st Golden Globe win Mirren was introduced by actor Harrison Ford, and the award was presented to her by Taylor Hackford and Tessa Thompson. In her acceptance speech, she recalled that the Golden Globes were the first organization in America to honor her with an award. She humorously referred to it as a "beautiful golden ball" that helped boost her career.